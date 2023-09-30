Delhi jewellery shop heist solved, two held

PTI

New Delhi/Raipur, Sept 29

The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested two people in connection with a Rs 20-crore burglary from a jewellery store in New Delhi earlier this week and recovered around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments from them, a senior official said on Friday.

A joint team of officials from the anti-crime and cyber unit and the Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur district carried out the operation while probing a series of thefts in Bilaspur city, Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

Those arrested have been identified as Lokesh Srivas (32), who is allegedly involved in several thefts in Bilaspur, and Shiva Chandravanshi (23), he said.

Mahaveer Prasad Jain, owner of the jewellery showroom in Delhi, told reporters, “We are thankful to the police. We have seen pictures of the recovered items and identified those as the ornaments have tags on them. We do not know the arrested people.”

According to Delhi Police, at least three people were involved in the burglary, which was one of the biggest in the national capital. The criminals broke into the shop, made a hole in a strong room and decamped with ornaments worth Rs 20 crore and Rs 5 lakh cash.

