Delhi L-G appeals to residents not to dispose of waste into Najafgarh drain

New Delhi, December 17
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appealed to the people living in colonies/localities along the banks of the Najafgarh drain not to dispose of garbage directly into and on the banks of the drain.
L-G Saxena underlined that, now that the seemingly undoable task of rejuvenating the Najafgarh Drain and the revival of Sahibi river had started becoming a reality, people should own up to their valuable legacy and keep it clean.
The LG who was on an inspection visit of the stretch between Mall Road bridge and Bharat Nagar, while appreciating the work done so far noticed fresh garbage thrown on the already cleaned and refurbished banks.
According to Raj Niwas statement, works on cleaning and rejuvenation of the 57-km drain using the cost-effective partial gravitational de-silting technology and trapping of 32 feeder drains bringing in unfettered sewage and silt into the drain, in the first phase on the stretch between Timarpur and Bharat Nagar, were started from towards the mouth of the drain in September and have begun to show concrete results.
