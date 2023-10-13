 Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Thursday gave the nod for the appointment of four special public prosecutors (SPP) for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to speed up trials in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

These cases remained stalled for the past nine months in the absence of public prosecutors. Saxena had sought details of files related to the appointments on September 22.

Trials stalled for nine months

  • The CBI in December 2022 had requested for the issuance of notification for the appointment of SPPs to deal with POCSO cases in various courts at Delhi. A reminder was sent on March 15.
  • In the absence of public prosecutors, trials in the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act remained stalled for past nine months.

“The L-G had called the files pertaining to the appointment of the SPPs in CBI POCSO cases invoking provisions of Rule 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Rules (ToBR), 1993,” an official said.

According to the officials, the file had been moving from the Minister-in-charge to the Delhi Chief Minister since January. However, after the L-G called the files, they were submitted to him to approve the proposal, which had inordinately been delayed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the L-G did not have the power to approve the appointment of SPPs in these cases, an official added.

On October 6, the CM had endorsed the file containing the proposal for issuance of notification on the appointments to be submitted to the L-G.

An official at the L-G’s office said, “The Minister, (Home), the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), sought opinion from the Law Department, which said the matter needed to be processed expeditiously to obtain the opinion of the L-G so that the notification for the appointment of SPPs may be issued under Section 32 of the POCSO Act, 2012.”

“The L-G had also referred the matter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for necessary appointments under Section 24 (8) of the CrPC,” the official added.

He said, “These files had been pending at the level of the Minister (Home) of the GNCTD since February, having been moved between him and the CM since January.”

The CBI in December 2022 had requested for the issuance of notification for the appointment of SPPs to deal with POCSO cases in various courts in Delhi. A reminder was sent on March 15,” the official said.

He added that the cases related to the POCSO Act are sensitive in nature and have to be completed in a year from the date of cognisance of offence.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #VK Saxena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

The 'ultimate Delhi moment' during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

2
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

3
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

4
Punjab

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

5
India

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

6
World

'Beheading children': Israel's new war cabinet vows to 'wipe Hamas off the earth'

7
Entertainment

Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

8
India

India terms Hamas assault on Israel a 'terror attack', but pushes for talks and two-state solution

9
India

Now, spate of robberies in Canada temples

10
India

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: 'We can't kill the child', says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...

First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Tel Aviv

Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv

India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution

‘We can’t kill a child’: SC on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy

‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy

Asks petitioner to reconsider decision

India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt

India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt

Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Implementation subject to SC approval: CM


Cities

View All

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Ward watch: Commercial hub needs proper upkeep of roads, other amenities

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Committee for raising height of bridges across Sukhna Choe

Chandigarh MC to prepare bylaws on plastic waste

Fire breaks out at Sec 17 shop

Morphed photos of students go viral, parents lodge plaint

Nostalgia in air as National Museum gears up for new home

Nostalgia in air as National Museum gears up for new home

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Vehicle thieves' gang busted

Man honey trapped, assaulted

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot