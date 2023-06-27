Delhi L-G approves grievance redressal draft, slams AAP government for delay

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

Upon approving the Food and Supplies Department’s Delhi Grievance Redressal Rules, 2017, draft, which took about six years to resubmit before the Lieutenant Governor, for inviting comments and suggestions of the stakeholders and general public, the Delhi LG slammed the Kejriwal government for this insensitive and unforgivable delay in a matter concerning poorest of the poor.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has not constituted State Food Commission and has not framed Grievance Redressal Mechanism as mandated by the National Food Secretary (NFSA) Act, 2013 even after 10 years.

In fact, the Mechanism and the Commission — which was meant to look into critical aspects of the transparent and corruption-free implementation of the TPDS under NFSA — was even ordered to be put in place by the Supreme Court and the High Court way back in 2017, within the deadline 2017 itself.

However, despite the Supreme Court’s clear orders, the government had been sitting on the file for the past six years and has finally moved only after a threat from the Central Government that Central Assistance under NFSA will be withheld if the Mechanism and the Commission are not put in place by end of this month, the Kejriwal government has finally submitted the file to this effect to Delhi LG.

The LG while approving the file said, “It is indeed shocking that the national capital still does not have a Grievance Redressal Mechanism and a State Food Commission for attending to grievances related to the Targeted Public Distribution System.”