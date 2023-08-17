Delhi L-G approves proposal for 37 more posts in consumer commission

New Delhi, August 16
In a major boost to consumer grievance redressal in the city, Delhi LG VK Saxena approved the proposal to create 37 additional posts of various categories in the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.
The proposal for the creation of additional posts was mooted in June 2020, keeping in view the pendency of cases.
As on March 1, 2020, the total number of cases pending for disposal in the state commission was 7,760, which comprised 5,848 complaints that included execution applications and 1,912 appeals and revision petitions.
In this regard, Saxena had on different occasions, come down heavily on the AAP Government for not constituting bodies meant for transparency and grievance redressal in relation to public distribution system.
Saxena paved the way for creation of one post of deputy registrar, three for section officers; six assistant section officers, six posts for senior assistants, 12 junior assistants, three PS, one steno, and five for multi-tasking staff.
The sanctioned strength of members at present is five, which includes the President and three courts, two division benches and one single-member bench.
The Finance Department had concurred with the proposal and will make financial provisions for the posts being created.
