Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

New Delhi, July 12

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Raj Niwas officials said.

On Wednesday, the river swelled to 207.55m at 1 pm, surpassing the previous record set in 1978, and causing further inundation of areas near the floodplains.

During an inspection of the inundated banks of the Yamuna, Saxena told mediapersons that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas would be evacuated.

He expressed hope that the water level of the Yamuna would come down in the next few days as water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage has reduced.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) said the water level of the river is expected to reach 207.99 on Wednesday night.

"NDRF teams have been deployed. No affected area will be left untouched and we will provide assistance to everyone," Saxena said.

Earlier, some people were reluctant to move to safer places but now, they have expressed willingness to be shifted and they are being helped, he said.

District magistrates and deputy commissioners of affected areas have been issued necessary instructions and "we are ready for any eventuality," the L-G said.

Haryana has reduced discharge of water in the Yamuna because the state is receiving lesser quantity of water from upper reaches of the river, he said.

