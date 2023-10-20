Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the acquisition of land for long-pending Metro lines in the national capital.

The LG approved the acquisition of land under Section 8 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 for the Metro lines in the city.

The lines include the Aerocity-Tuglakabad, Janakpuri to RK Ashram and Pul Bangash corridors. Officials say through active intervention and consistent push by the Delhi L-G, the hurdles have been cleared which were pending for a long time. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had requested the Delhi Government for these acquisitions in July and June 2020, which had been pending for more than three years, the official added. Land measuring 1,688 sq m in Khanpur village has been cleared for acquisition of DMRC line on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor.

