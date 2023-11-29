Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra urban IEC vans in the national capital. The event took place at Khajuri Chowk in Delhi.

As part of the campaign, five specially designed IEC (Information, Education, Communication) vans will travel across 11 districts of Delhi covering more than 600 locations.

Similar IEC vans were flagged in other urban centres of the country also. These will cover one million plus cities across India in the first phase.

The aim is to spread awareness and achieve saturation about relevant Central Government welfare schemes like PM SVANidhi, Mudra Loans, Stand Up India and Start Up India, Digital Payments revolution, PM eBus Sewa, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas (Urban), PM Ujjwala Yojana among others.

Saxena said, “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a major step towards fulfilling the dream of a developed India while promoting inclusive development across the country.”

“The yatra aims at raising awareness among the masses about these schemes and bringing maximum number of people, particularly those belonging to the weaker sections, under the ambit of these programmes,” he added.

Kiosks of Delhi Development Authority, banks, Postal Department, Unique Identification Authority of India were also put up to highlight the various schemes of the government.

As part of the campaign, on-spot services such as PM Svanidhi Camp, Ayushman Card camp, Aadhar updation camp, PM Ujjwala camp will be organised by local bodies and administration at various locations in the national capital.

Members of Parliament from Delhi Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

