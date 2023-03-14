Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Secretariat has forwarded to the Delhi Chief Secretary for necessary action the request of Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit, Mangat Ram Singhal and Prof Kiran Walia demanding an inquiry under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged snooping by Delhi Government’s Feedback Unit (FBU).

The Congress leaders had written to Delhi L-G on March 1 that the sanction to CBI to prosecute Manish Sisodia in the matter of FBU under the Prevention of Corruption Act was not relevant since the case at hand was not just a case of corruption but a clear case of sedition involving spying on people and institutions including those of Government of India in full knowledge of the CM and the entire Cabinet.

Last month, the MHA had given sanction to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in a case related to the alleged collection of “political intelligence” through a government department. The CBI — in its inquiry report — had said that AAP had used the government’s FBU for political snooping.

AAP, in an official statement, said, “It is very interesting to see that when the AAP government makes any complaint or reference to BJP’s L-G, he never takes any action on that. But BJP’s L-G has immediately taken action on a complaint by Congress. This shows how BJP and Congress are hand in glove.”