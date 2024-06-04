Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday forwarded the resignation of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand to the President following the recommendation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Raj Niwas officials said.

Kejriwal has not allocated departments headed by him to any other minister. So, all these departments will automatically vest with the CM, who is in jail, thereby making any decision in these departments impossible. — Raj Niwas official

In his only official communication during the period when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was out on interim bail, he recommended the acceptance of resignation of minister, Raaj Kumar Anand. “The L-G has forwarded the resignation for consideration by the President of India, as required by law,” an official said.

Anand held the portfolio of SC/ST Welfare, Social Welfare, Cooperative and Gurudwara Elections Minister.

The official added, “His departments have become headless and paralysed, since in his recommendations to the L-G, Kejriwal has not allocated these departments to any other minister, as law provides. With no recommendation about re-allocation being made, all these departments will automatically vest into the CM, who is in jail, thereby making any decision or work in these departments impossible.”

Anand had resigned from the Cabinet and quit the ruling AAP on April 10.

