Delhi L-G gives approval for MCD session on February 6

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has approved convening of the MCD House session to elect the mayor on February 6. The date had been proposed by the Delhi Government.

The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the Chief Minister (CM) and the deputy CM, for holding the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held,” his office said.

The Mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors.