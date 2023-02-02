Delhi L-G gives approval for MCD session on February 6

New Delhi, February 1
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has approved convening of the MCD House session to elect the mayor on February 6. The date had been proposed by the Delhi Government.
The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the Chief Minister (CM) and the deputy CM, for holding the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held,” his office said.
The Mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...