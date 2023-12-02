 Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G)VK Saxena



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G)VK Saxena on Friday approved the proposal of the Labour Department to allow another 83 establishments to operate on a 24-hour basis.

Fourth proposal cleared so far

This is the fourth such proposal which has been cleared by the L-G since October 2022, when he first cleared exemption to 314 establishments followed by 55 and 155 in April and June, respectively. A Raj Niwas official

These include brands in retail, fashion, e-commerce, logistics and food figures.

Saxena approved the proposal under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, stressing upon the need of faster, positive and transparent disposal of applications.

The exemptions under the sections are given to establishments, including includes e-commerce, grocery stores, hospitality, airport services, cargo services, cold storage and warehouses, security services, among others, engaged in providing essential services to the people.

An official at Raj Niwas said, “This is the fourth such proposal which has been cleared by the L-G since October 2022, when he first cleared exemption to 314 establishments followed by 55 and 155 in April and June, 2023, respectively.”

With these fresh approvals, the total number of establishments allowed to operate round-the-clock has reached 607 which are situated at various locations in the national capital.

“Saxena conveyed his appreciation to the Chief Minister and the Labour Department for expeditiously clearing the applications in comparison to previous times when the applications pending from as long as 2016 came up for approval in 2022,” the official added.

Some of these shops and establishments include e-commerce giant Amazon Transportation Service, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Nykaa Fashion, Bikanerwala and Hennes and Mauritz etc.

The L-G said there is a need to mitigate any such considerations that are in the interest of transparent governance and all measures suggested earlier like developing a ‘Single Window System’ as integral portal for granting approval be followed strictly, an official said.

The official added, “Saxena directed the department to submit within 15 days, the reasons for application rejections in the last year and their status on re-application, while also directing to consider setting up a facilitation mechanism for a smooth process for applicants.

#VK Saxena


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

3
India

'Absolutely inhumane and unconscionable': Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US

4
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

5
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

6
Trending

When Henry Kissinger called Indira Gandhi a b***h, Nixon refers to her as an 'old witch'

7
India

48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat; students, staff evacuated

8
Sports

No electricity at stadium in Raipur hosting India vs Australia T20 today; bill of Rs 3.16 crore not paid

9
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

10
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

US senators ask Biden to impose China travel ban after respiratory illness cases

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura

Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign begins

Kejriwal meets rat-hole miners from Delhi

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

2 student factions of Punjabi varsity again at loggerheads

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered

PSMSU protest enters 25th day