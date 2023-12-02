Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G)VK Saxena on Friday approved the proposal of the Labour Department to allow another 83 establishments to operate on a 24-hour basis.

These include brands in retail, fashion, e-commerce, logistics and food figures.

Saxena approved the proposal under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, stressing upon the need of faster, positive and transparent disposal of applications.

The exemptions under the sections are given to establishments, including includes e-commerce, grocery stores, hospitality, airport services, cargo services, cold storage and warehouses, security services, among others, engaged in providing essential services to the people.

An official at Raj Niwas said, “This is the fourth such proposal which has been cleared by the L-G since October 2022, when he first cleared exemption to 314 establishments followed by 55 and 155 in April and June, 2023, respectively.”

With these fresh approvals, the total number of establishments allowed to operate round-the-clock has reached 607 which are situated at various locations in the national capital.

“Saxena conveyed his appreciation to the Chief Minister and the Labour Department for expeditiously clearing the applications in comparison to previous times when the applications pending from as long as 2016 came up for approval in 2022,” the official added.

Some of these shops and establishments include e-commerce giant Amazon Transportation Service, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Nykaa Fashion, Bikanerwala and Hennes and Mauritz etc.

The L-G said there is a need to mitigate any such considerations that are in the interest of transparent governance and all measures suggested earlier like developing a ‘Single Window System’ as integral portal for granting approval be followed strictly, an official said.

The official added, “Saxena directed the department to submit within 15 days, the reasons for application rejections in the last year and their status on re-application, while also directing to consider setting up a facilitation mechanism for a smooth process for applicants.

