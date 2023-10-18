Delhi L-G gives nod to book 2 PWD officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday gave nod for registering a case against Public Works Department (PWD) engineers in a scam relating to road construction project in 2014-15.

Saxena gave the nod to register a case under anti-corruption law against an assistant and junior engineers on a complaint for releasing payment to contractor without proper verification of the work.

An official of the L-G office said, “A case under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act, 1988 was registered. The L-G gave a nod based on the findings of the Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCTD, and recommendation of the Directorate of Vigilance.”

“The L-G has also ordered action to be taken against the concerned officers of the PWD who tried to shield the accused Engineers, despite prima facie case being made out by the ACB against them,” the official added.

The allegations are based on the complaint dated May 19, 2017 that payments were made even as no work was done at the site. The project was of strengthening of road, improvement of footpath, drainage system at Malik Ram Issar Marg in the Kalkaji area. An official added further that the contract for the work was of Rs 6.3 crore, 18 per cent below the estimated cost of Rs 7.8 crore.

