Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Approves contract renewal of 461 part-time vocational teachers

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena approved the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Free Trade Zone (FTZ) covering five acres at the IGI Airport. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena approved the establishment of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Free Trade Zone (FTZ) covering five acres at the IGI Airport.

This move is expected to significantly enhance logistics infrastructure, stimulate economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

“Saxena approved the proposal taking note of the strategic importance of developing SEZ and FTZ at the airport hub, after ensuring that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) gives a go ahead for the same as per provisions of Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021,” Raj Niwas officials said.

The SEZ and FTZ will facilitate economic activities such as exports, warehousing, trading and related services at the airport complex. Additionally, it aims to streamline procedures, reduce red tape and provide tax benefits to entrepreneurs.

The initiative aligns with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s vision to develop Delhi as a Pilot Air Cargo Hub, enhancing infrastructure at Tier 1, 2 and 3 levels. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) proposed the establishment of two Multi-Product SEZs at the IGI Airport, with the Industries Department of GNCTD seeking clearance from DDA. The DDA has consented to the development, considering Traffic Impact Assessment and Development Control Norms for Transportation laid out in MPD-2021. The Ministry of Commerce will now be informed of Saxena’s approval and GNCTD’s consent, along with DDA’s observations.

Saxena also approved the continuation and renewal of contracts for 461 Part-Time Vocational Teachers (PTVTs) in government and government-aided schools of the GNCTD for the academic year 2024-25. This decision aims to address the shortage of vocational teachers required for teaching subjects related to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

PTVTs are responsible for delivering education on various NSQF courses, including fashion studies, stenography (English and Hindi), beauty and wellness, web application, information technology, accountancy and auditing, office procedures and practices, typography and computer application, insurance, library and information science, textile design, banking, horticulture, air conditioning and refrigeration, electronics technology, automotive and more.

“While 449 PTVTs (comprising 437 qualified and 12 non-qualified) continue their services in Delhi Government schools from April 2024 to March 2025, Saxena has approved the renewal of contracts for three PTVTs teaching food production in three schools,” stated the officials.

Additionally, nine PTVTs in four government-aided senior secondary schools will continue their services for subjects, including fashion studies, stenography, beauty and wellness, web application, information and technology and accountancy and auditing for the academic session 2023-25.

PTVTs are contingent staff engaged on a contract basis, with their services discontinued upon reaching the age of 60.

#VK Saxena


