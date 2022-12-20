Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

PTI

New Delhi, December 20

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had no power to pass orders directing the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the party for "political advertisements".

Addressing a press conference here, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj termed the L-G's direction a "new love letter".

"The BJP is flustered that we have become a national party and wrested power from it in the MCD. L-G sahab is doing everything in accordance with the BJP's directions and that is troubling the people of Delhi. The more worried Delhi's people are, the happier the BJP gets," Bhardwaj claimed.

He said the L-G's directions would not stand in the eyes of law.

"The Delhi L-G has no such power. He cannot issue such directions. These won't stand in front of the law. Other state governments also issue advertisements. The BJP's various state governments issued advertisements that have been published here. We want to ask when will the Rs 22,000 crore spent on the advertisements be recovered from them? The day that money is recovered, we will also give Rs 97 crore," the AAP leader said.

Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, official sources said on Tuesday.