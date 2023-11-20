 Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report : The Tribune India

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

Delhi Govt had submitted 670-page report on Wednesday

New Delhi, November 19

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has refused to consider a report of Vigilance Minister Atishi alleging “prima facie complicity” of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in the Bamnoli land acquisition matter, saying it seems to be “completely based” on the minister’s preconceived assumptions, sources in the Raj Niwas said on Sunday.

In a file noting the government’s submission of the report to him, Saxena has said the report “could very well go on to hamper the ongoing investigation, instead of facilitating it”.

“I have received the preliminary report on complaints, submitted by the Minister and endorsed by the Chief Minister. It is surprising and unfortunate, to say the least, that this report, which deals with sensitive vigilance-related matters and has been marked to my Secretariat in confidential cover, is already in public domain,” the L-G said.

He added that it appeared “prima facie that the whole motive of this supposed inquiry was not to unearth the truth, but to start a media trial and politicise the whole issue”, even as it is before the Supreme Court.

“One is forced to wonder whether the same doesn’t amount to creating a public perception prejudice, aimed at influencing the Hon’ble courts,” Saxena said.

He also pointed out that the matter is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“It is my considered view that the recommendation before me for consideration is prejudiced and devoid of merit and therefore, cannot be agreed to,” he said.

The Chief Secretary has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that “mudslinging” is being done by people with “vested interests” against whom vigilance action was taken for corruption.

The 670-page report of the vigilance minister was submitted to the L-G by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Wednesday. The report has demanded Kumar’s suspension and claimed that the scale of “undue benefits” in the matter is more than Rs 897 crore.

The 19-acre land in question was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India in 2018 for the construction of the Dwarka Expressway. — PTI

Shocking that it is already in public domain

I have received the preliminary report on the complaints, submitted by the minister and endorsed by the Chief Minister. It is surprising and unfortunate, to say the least, that this report, which deals with sensitive vigilance-related matters and has been marked to my Secretariat in confidential cover, is already in public domain. — VK Saxena, Delhi Lieutenant Governor

