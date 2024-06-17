Delhi L-G reviews progress of Dilli Gramodya Abhiyan works

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

In a major push to accelerate rural development in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena reviewed the progress of the ongoing works under the ambitious “Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan” during a high-level meeting on Friday. The initiative, which aims to uplift the infrastructure in Delhi’s villages, currently has 416 projects underway, amounting to Rs 364.38 crore. The completion target set for these projects is August 2024.

In the meeting attended by officials from various agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, and the Public Works Department (PWD), LG Saxena emphasised the need for stringent monitoring to avoid delays and ensure high-quality outcomes. He directed District Magistrates (DMs) to personally oversee the progress and quality of work, mandating that before and after photographs or videos be uploaded to a web portal for e-monitoring.

“The District Magistrates shall personally conduct field visits and review the progress of works periodically. The progress reports submitted by the agencies concerned should be counter-checked and physically verified by the DMs,” Saxena instructed. He also highlighted the requirement for contractors to provide a five-year warranty on their work, with their Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) being released in increments, based on the quality of the completed projects.

The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, initiated by Saxena following consultations with village residents in late 2023, was formally launched by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 11, 2024. The projects focus on the construction and renovation of community centres, sports complexes, dispensaries, libraries, and cremation grounds, among others. Saxena specifically directed officials to enhance the dignity and functionality of cremation grounds, exploring the possibility of electric and gas-based furnaces to reduce wood usage and ensuring proper seating and public amenities.

“We must ensure that the last rites are performed in the most dignified manner, with proper upkeep and maintenance of cremation grounds,” Saxena emphasised. He also suggested planting flowering trees like jacaranda, gulmohars and amaltas around cremation grounds.

The LG was informed that while Rs 273.70 crore has already been released for the ongoing projects, an additional Rs 144.41 crore will be disbursed within a week’s time. With Rs 540 crore still available, Saxena urged officials to revisit villages, consult with residents, and identify new projects focusing on essential infrastructure such as dispensaries, roads, drainage systems, and water bodies.

