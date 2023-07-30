Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

PTI

New Delhi, July 29

Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena today visited the Mehrauli archaeological park and Sanjay Van to take stock of the restoration work being undertaken at the sites, officials said.

Saxena also visited the King Prithviraj Chauhan’s Qila Rai Pithora. The Lieutenant Governor expressed disappointment at its decrepit condition due to neglect by the authorities,” said the officials.

They said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had undertaken the restoration work at Mehrauli archaeological park and Sanjay Van in cooperation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The work at these two locations had started following a visit by Saxena after assuming charge as the Lt Governor last year, a senior official of the Raj Niwas said.

“It was his fourth visit today to the archaeological park where restoration work on the Tomb of Sultan Ghiyasuddin Balban, Metcalfe’s Lodge (Dil Khusha – Mohammad Quli Khan’s Tomb), Jamali-Kamali Mosque and Rajaon ki Baoli, have been underway after the LG visited the site twice in February this year,” he said.

“While work on the other projects at these locations was in different stages of execution, Rajaon ki Baoli, which was filled up to its arches with silt and garbage before work commenced in February this year, has been restored into a vibrant water body in record time,” the official said.

The work of restoring the Metcalfe Lodge – Dil Khusha was nearing completion and soon an ‘eco-friendly restaurant’ will be made operational in its vicinity by the end of August, the official said.

