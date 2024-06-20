Delhi L-G VK Saxena approves New police station

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has approved creation of a new police station at Bijwasan Railway Station which will cater to a population of 1.5 lakh people, the Raj Niwas said on Wednesday. According to it, the new police station is being constructed after realignment of existing boundaries of Delhi Cantonment Railway Station. PTI

Fire breaks out at cake-making unit

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a cake manufacturing unit in outer Delhi’s Samaipur Badali Industrial area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. No casualties have been reported so far, the official said. A call about the fire was received at 3.30 pm and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. PTI

AAP protests NEET irregularities

New Delhi: The AAP’s youth and student wing staged a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, decrying ‘rigging’ in the NEET exam on Wednesday. The protests were led by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha demanding minister’s resignation on moral grounds.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena