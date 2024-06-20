Delhi L-G VK Saxena approves New police station

New Delhi: Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has approved creation of a new police station at Bijwasan Railway Station which will cater to a population of 1.5 lakh people, the Raj Niwas said on Wednesday. According to it, the new police station is being constructed after realignment of existing boundaries of Delhi Cantonment Railway Station. PTI
Fire breaks out at cake-making unit
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a cake manufacturing unit in outer Delhi’s Samaipur Badali Industrial area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. No casualties have been reported so far, the official said. A call about the fire was received at 3.30 pm and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. PTI
AAP protests NEET irregularities
New Delhi: The AAP’s youth and student wing staged a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, decrying ‘rigging’ in the NEET exam on Wednesday. The protests were led by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha demanding minister’s resignation on moral grounds.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report