Delhi L-G VK Saxena okays panels to implement scheme for poor jail inmates

New Delhi, March 8

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has given the nod to the constitution of committees to implement the Central Government’s scheme of offering ‘financial assistance to poor prisoners’. Saxena has approved the formation of two committees — the ‘Empowered Committee’ and the ‘Oversight Committee’. The scheme aims to assist those who are unable to be released from jail due to financial constraints, either because of non-payment of fines imposed on them or an inability to bear the bail amount, according to officials.

Officials in Raj Niwas said, “Saxena took note of the delayed implementation of the scheme, despite the Union Home Minister’s letter to the Delhi Chief Minister in May last year urging the city to avail of the scheme, which would be fully funded by the Central Government. Subsequently, in June, the Union Home Secretary also wrote a letter to the Delhi Government, urging them to take necessary action for the scheme’s implementation.”

“Saxena also recognised that the scheme was included in the Union Budget 2023-24 and emphasised the need for its swift implementation in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the officials added.

The scheme, which will be implemented according to the guidelines and standing operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is likely to benefit 162 prisoners in various jails of Delhi who are unable to be released due to financial constraints and support, they added.

The Prisons Department has estimated that Rs 23,79,000 is required to provide assistance to these prisoners, comprising 161 undertrials and one convict. The scheme is expected not only to benefit impoverished jail inmates but also to address the issue of overcrowding in the jails, officials added.

In a letter dated May 2023, the Home Minister informed the Delhi Chief Minister about the scheme, which was subsequently forwarded by the CM to the Home Minister (GNCTD), who then forwarded it to the Home Department, according to another official.

“The expenses incurred in providing financial assistance to indigent jail inmates will be covered by the Centre, with the objective of aiding prisoners detained in the jails of states and union territories,” the official stated.

The Home Department, GNCTD, proposed that the ‘Empowered Committee’, as per the guidelines and SOP, should include the district collector or District Magistrate, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the superintendent or deputy superintendent of the prison concerned, and the judge in charge of the relevant prison, nominated by the district judge.

Meanwhile, the ‘Oversight Committee’ is proposed to include the Principal Secretary (Home/Jail), the Secretary (Law), the Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority, the DIG/IG (Prison), the Registrar General of the High Court and the Special Commissioner of Police.

Officials in the Delhi Government stated, “The file reached the Home Minister's office on February 12 and was processed by February 22.”

