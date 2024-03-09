 Delhi L-G VK Saxena okays panels to implement scheme for poor jail inmates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi L-G VK Saxena okays panels to implement scheme for poor jail inmates

Delhi L-G VK Saxena okays panels to implement scheme for poor jail inmates

Delhi L-G VK Saxena okays panels to implement scheme for poor jail inmates

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has given the nod to the constitution of committees to implement the Central Government’s scheme of offering ‘financial assistance to poor prisoners’. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has given the nod to the constitution of committees to implement the Central Government’s scheme of offering ‘financial assistance to poor prisoners’. Saxena has approved the formation of two committees — the ‘Empowered Committee’ and the ‘Oversight Committee’. The scheme aims to assist those who are unable to be released from jail due to financial constraints, either because of non-payment of fines imposed on them or an inability to bear the bail amount, according to officials.

Likely to benefit 162 prisoners

  • Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has approved the formation of two committees — the ‘Empowered Committee’ and the ‘Oversight Committee’
  • The scheme is likely to benefit 162 prisoners in various jails of Delhi who are unable to be released due to financial constraints and support
  • The Prisons Department has estimated that Rs 23,79,000 is required to provide assistance to these prisoners, comprising 161 undertrials and one convict

Officials in Raj Niwas said, “Saxena took note of the delayed implementation of the scheme, despite the Union Home Minister’s letter to the Delhi Chief Minister in May last year urging the city to avail of the scheme, which would be fully funded by the Central Government. Subsequently, in June, the Union Home Secretary also wrote a letter to the Delhi Government, urging them to take necessary action for the scheme’s implementation.”

“Saxena also recognised that the scheme was included in the Union Budget 2023-24 and emphasised the need for its swift implementation in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the officials added.

The scheme, which will be implemented according to the guidelines and standing operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is likely to benefit 162 prisoners in various jails of Delhi who are unable to be released due to financial constraints and support, they added.

The Prisons Department has estimated that Rs 23,79,000 is required to provide assistance to these prisoners, comprising 161 undertrials and one convict. The scheme is expected not only to benefit impoverished jail inmates but also to address the issue of overcrowding in the jails, officials added.

In a letter dated May 2023, the Home Minister informed the Delhi Chief Minister about the scheme, which was subsequently forwarded by the CM to the Home Minister (GNCTD), who then forwarded it to the Home Department, according to another official.

“The expenses incurred in providing financial assistance to indigent jail inmates will be covered by the Centre, with the objective of aiding prisoners detained in the jails of states and union territories,” the official stated.

The Home Department, GNCTD, proposed that the ‘Empowered Committee’, as per the guidelines and SOP, should include the district collector or District Magistrate, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the superintendent or deputy superintendent of the prison concerned, and the judge in charge of the relevant prison, nominated by the district judge.

Meanwhile, the ‘Oversight Committee’ is proposed to include the Principal Secretary (Home/Jail), the Secretary (Law), the Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority, the DIG/IG (Prison), the Registrar General of the High Court and the Special Commissioner of Police.

Officials in the Delhi Government stated, “The file reached the Home Minister's office on February 12 and was processed by February 22.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Delhi BJP president inaugurates voter awareness drive

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized