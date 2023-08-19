Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

New Delhi, August 18
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday inaugurated a 23-acre sports complex at Dwarka and called it a “beautiful gift for the people of Delhi” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Interacting with reporters, Saxena said Delhi which was “neglected for a long time”, is now being decked up, not just for the G20 Summit, but for any such events in the future.
The Dwarka Sports Complex in Sector-17 of the sub-city has been built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at a cost of Rs 92 crore, a DDA official said.
Spread across 23.13 acres, the complex has several sports facilities and a yoga hall, he said.
The L-G said this new sports facility is a “beautiful gift for the people of Delhi from the PM”, adding, “The PM’s vision is that Delhi grows ahead and more facilities are created here.” The membership fee at the complex has been kept nominal, especially for senior citizens, the Delhi L-G said.
Cricket, football, tennis, table tennis and squash facilities have been built at the sports complex which has been constructed by the DDA “in record time”, he added.
“All facilities are available here and I would urge the people of Dwarka to make maximum use of this complex,” Saxena said. More such sports complexes would be opened in the national capital soon, he added.
Asked about the preparations ahead of the G20 summit, the L-G said that the city is being cleaned, spruced up and beautified.
“Several fountains and sculptures are being installed as you all must have seen. Delhi, which was neglected for a long time, is being decked up not just for G20, but any such events...for which Delhi is prepared,” he said.
