Delhi LG Saxena orders transfers and postings of bureaucrats

New Delhi, March 4
In a reshuffle of bureaucrats, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena ordered transfers and postings of some officials, according to an official order.
IAS officer A Anbarasu has been assigned the charge of Principal Secretary of PWD, along with additional charge of Principal Secretary of Trade and Tax.
Till the time he assumes charge, Manish Kumar Gupta, who is Additional Chief Secretary of Land and Building, will hold the charge of Additional Chief Secretary of PWD and the Principal Secretary of Finance will look after the office of Principal Secretary of Trade and Tax.
S B Deepak Kumar, Commissioner Trade and Tax, has been transferred to the Health department as Secretary.
H P S Sharan, posted as Additional IG Prisons, has been posted as Secretary (PGC) along with additional responsibility of Additional IG Prisons.
Vijendra Singh Rawat, posted as Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, will be posted as Special Commissioner (Transport) with some additional charges.
Pooja Joshi, who was serving as Director, Social Welfare, will be joining as Special Secretary (Finance) along with additional charge of Secretary, Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission.
Anjali Sehrawat, who is posted as Deputy Secretary, MCD, will now be serving as Director, Social Welfare, in Joshi’s place.
Indu Shekhar Mishra, Special Commissioner (Trade and Tax), will be serving as Director (Panchayat).
Tapasya Raghav, who has been transferred to Delhi, will be posted as Special Commissioner (Trade and Tax), along with an additional charge of Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) in the office of Divisional Commissioner.
Monica Priyadarshini, who is Deputy Commissioner, South, will be assuming the charge of Executive Director of DSIIDC, while Cheshta Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, North West district, will be Additional CEO, DJB, on deputation basis.
Ankita Anand will replace Yadav while Mekala Chaitanya Prasad will replace Priyadarshini. Both Anand and Prasad are being transferred to Delhi.
Kale Amit Marutirao, SDM (Najafgarh), and Shahzad Alam, SDM (Rohini), will be posted as Chief General Manager, DTC and Special Commissioner (Transport) respectively.
Nandini Maharaj, Deputy Director Education, has been posted as Additional Director (Administration) at the Directorate of Education.
