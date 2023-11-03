Delhi LG says air pollution situation extremely worrisome, calls meeting with CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, November 3
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said the air pollution situation in the city is “extremely worrying” and called a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai at Raj Niwas.
In a series of posts on X, Saxena appealed to people to remain indoors and not to expose themselves and especially children and elderly to the hazardous ambient conditions.
The LG has also cancelled his public engagements at Yogmaya Mandir and Urs of Khwaja Nizamuddin Auliya.
“The situation arising out of air pollution in the City is extremely worrying. I have asked Hon’ble CM & Hon’ble Minister (Environment) for a meeting at Raj Niwas at 06:00 PM today, to take stock of the situation,” he posted on X.
“I appeal to the people to remain indoors as much as possible and to not expose themselves -- especially children & elderly to hazardous ambient conditions wherein AQI has reportedly crossed 800 at places,” he said in another post.
Delhi’s air quality plummeted to the “severe plus” category on Friday morning, a stage at which all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region.
