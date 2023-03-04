Delhi LG VK Saxena approves training programme of government school teachers in Finland

New Delhi, March 4
Delhi LG VK Saxena has finally approved education department’s proposal which sought former’s nod to send government teachers for their training programme in Finland.
Taking the approach of equitable benefit for all, the LG has increased the number of primary in-charges, who were to proceed to Finland for training, from 52 to 87 so as to ensure their equal representation from all 29 administrative zones of the education department.
With this, 87 primary in-charges – 03 in-charges from each of the 29 administrative zones – will be selected for the training program, as against the 52 primary in-charges who were arbitrarily selected by the government.
The LG also advised the government to adopt a fair and transparent selection process for identifying the organizers for the training program. “There is nothing on record to show as to what has been the selection procedure to identify the institute for organizing the proposed training programs," LG noted.
