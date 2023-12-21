Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to form IIIT-D council

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday expressed concern over the inordinate delay of over three years in constituting the General Council of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) by the AAP government. Saxena, through his Secretariat, has asked the Chief Secretary to ensure reconstitution of the General Council in a time-bound manner for smooth functioning of the University.

An official at Raj Niwas said, “The file for reconstitution of the General Council of IIIT-D, whose three years expired in March 2019, had been lying with Delhi’s Education Minister – first Manish Sisodia and thereafter Atishi — for unexplained reasons since May 2020.” Upon receiving complaints about the inaction, the LG Secretariat withdrew the file from the government invoking Rule 19(5) of the Transactions of Business Rules, official said.

The official said according to the records the General Council of IIIT-D was last constituted on March 15, 2016 with three years term, which expired in March 2019.

IIIT-D had requested the Department of Training and Technical Education for re-constitution of the General Council in July 2019. However, the proposal of the Department for approval was lying pending in the office of Education Minister since May 20, 2020, the official added.

Saxena disposed the file and the L-G Secretariat issued instructions for directing the administrative department (Department of Training & Technical Education), to process the proposal for constitution of the General Council of IIIT-D in a time-bound manner, the official said.

