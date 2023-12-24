Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

New Delhi, December 23

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of drugs that failed quality standard tests and have the “potential of endangering lives” in Delhi government hospitals, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said after assuming office, he had directed an audit of the medicines procured, but no action was taken by the Health Secretary. He also demanded the suspension of the bureaucrat and other officials concerned.

In a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the Raj Niwas officials said the L-G mentioned that it was concerning that these medicines were being given to lakhs of patients.

“It is with a sense of deep concern that I have perused the file. I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests,” read the note to Kumar.

The Lieutenant Governor said in his note that these drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Delhi Health Services (DHS), were supplied to Delhi government hospitals. There is also a possibility that these medicines were supplied to the Mohalla Clinics.

“Tested by the government as well as private analysts or laboratories as per the rules and statutory provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, these have failed and are categorised as ‘Not of Standard Quality’. These drugs procured by spending huge budgetary resources are a grave threat to public health,” wrote Saxena.

“Prima facie, apart from the CPA-DHS, GNCTD, there are suppliers, manufacturers situated in other states and drug controllers in those states associated in this whole exercise,” he said. — PTI

