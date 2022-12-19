Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

PTI

New Delhi, December 18

Delhi recorded 10 fresh Covid cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.46 percent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The new cases came out of 2,180 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 20,07,087, the data showed.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 26,519. Delhi logged 14 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.54 percent.