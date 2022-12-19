Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

New Delhi, December 18
Delhi recorded 10 fresh Covid cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.46 percent, according to data shared by the Health Department.
The new cases came out of 2,180 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 20,07,087, the data showed.
The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 26,519. Delhi logged 14 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.54 percent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...