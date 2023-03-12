Delhi logs 34.1 degrees C, hottest day of season so far

New Delhi, March 12
Delhi’s maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average, making it the hottest day of the season so far, the India Meteorological Department said.
According to an IMD official, the summer season starts from March 1 and stays till May 31.
Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at the IMD said with 34.1 degrees Celsius, Delhi has recorded its hottest day of the season so far.
“Today is the 12th day of this season which started on March 1 and today, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.1 degrees, which is the hottest day of the season so far,” he said.
On March 30, 2021, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius which was the hottest day of the season then, the IMD official said.
According to the official, on March 31, 1945, Delhi recorded its maximum temperature which settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, they said.
The relative humidity oscillated between 85 and 27 per cent, the IMD said.
The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperature likely to settle around 34 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos
Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...
China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister
Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...
Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards
Axar Patel plays counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls
Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh
Seriously injured rushed to DMC Ludhiana; police register ca...