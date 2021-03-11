Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today resigned from the post citing personal reasons and sent his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind, sources said.

Baijal’s tenure as the LG of Delhi lasted for more than five years, as he took over the office on December 31, 2016, after the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

A 1969-batch IAS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Baijal has served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also held key positions in other ministries.

He retired from service in 2006 as Secretary of the Urban Development Ministry. Following his retirement, he was associated with the planning and implementation of Rs 60,000 crore JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) during the UPA government.