Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

New Delhi, November 25
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday released the BJP’s party manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi MC polls which includes promises of bringing all services online within 100 days and 100 per cent garbage processing.
Reading out the 12-point manifesto, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said all services of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be brought online through a mobile application.
Union Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal, State President Shri @adeshguptabjp, LOP Shri @RamvirBidhuri along with MPs are launching #BJPMCDSankalpPatra https://t.co/X09xtUjdVC— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 25, 2022
"Hundred per cent garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green and clean Delhi. Every slum dweller will be provided flats and 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. The BJP will also do away with trade and health licenses, and also abolish factory licenses," he said.
He also announced that 50 'jan rasois' run by women will be opened in the city at Rs 5 per meal.
"Free cycles will be provided to meritorious girls in MCD schools and all such schools will be upgraded as smart schools by 2027," he added.
