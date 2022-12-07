 Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind : The Tribune India

LIVE BLOG

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

AAP leads in 127 seats, BJP in 108, Cong 10, others 6

Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

Supporters of a political party near a counting centre for the MCD elections at Gole Market, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 7

In a neck-and-neck contest so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained an edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the initial trends in the counting of votes for the Delhi civic body polls on Wednesday.

As per the official data by the Election Commission till 10 am, the AAP which was trailing since the counting began at 8 am, gained a lead over the ruling BJP.

Counting for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.

Early trends show tight race between the BJP and the AAP, while the Congress was far behind. 

A total of 68 observers are overseeing the counting and about 10,000 police personnel are deployed at various counting centres.

The election office has deployed engineers to look into the technical issues of EVM malfunctioning if any complaint comes.

There are a total 1,349 candidates in the fray.

11:23 07 Dec
AAP wins 36 seats, BJP 32

MCD results at 11.15 am: State Election Commission says AAP wins 36 seats, BJP 32 and Congress 4.
10:51 07 Dec
BJP wins 10 seats, AAP 6 as first MCD results out         

The BJP has won 10 seats and the AAP six in the MCD polls, according to the State Election Commission, as the counting of votes continues.

Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while the party's Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in the Daryaganj seat.

The BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes, while the party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win.

The AAP's Ankush Narang has won from the Ranjeet Nagar seat.
09:46 07 Dec
Will get over 180 seats: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj says the party will get more than 180 seats.
09:37 07 Dec
AAP exudes confidence despite trailing in early trends          

The Aam Aadmi Party exuded confidence it will emerge victorious by winning more than 180 of the total 250 seats in the MCD polls, even though initial trends put the BJP in the lead.

Early trends showed the BJP was ahead of the AAP. The Congress was a distant third.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters, "The trends will change and we will emerge victorious in more than 180 seats. We have decked up our office and as soon as trends change we will celebrate. The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning."          

Most exit polls have predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.  Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva said it is going to be a tough contest.

 
08:56 07 Dec
1,349 candidates

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.
08:56 07 Dec
AAP claims 200 seats

AAP has been ruling Delhi for two consecutive terms. The party has claimed that it will win more than 200 of the 250 wards.
08:50 07 Dec
Exit Polls

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear majority to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP may get 149-171,  a survey by Aaj Tak-Axis My India, which gives the BJP 69-91 wards.

Times Now-ETG has predicted 146-156 wards for AAP, with BJP getting 84-94.

News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP will bag 159-175 wards, and the BJP 70-92.

Zee News-BARC survey predicts AAP 134-146 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14.

