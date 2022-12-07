Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 7

In a neck-and-neck contest so far, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gained an edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the initial trends in the counting of votes for the Delhi civic body polls on Wednesday.

As per the official data by the Election Commission till 10 am, the AAP which was trailing since the counting began at 8 am, gained a lead over the ruling BJP.

Counting for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.

Early trends show tight race between the BJP and the AAP, while the Congress was far behind.

A total of 68 observers are overseeing the counting and about 10,000 police personnel are deployed at various counting centres.

The election office has deployed engineers to look into the technical issues of EVM malfunctioning if any complaint comes.

There are a total 1,349 candidates in the fray.