Delhi Metro Rail Corporation relaxes speed limit

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced speed restriction to be relaxed to 25 kmph between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur at Yellow Line. In a post on X, it said, “Taking into consideration the issue of passenger convenience, speed restriction imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur has now been revised to 25 kmph. Speed is being regulated here because of tunneling work below this section on Aerocity Tughlakabad corridor.” TNS
‘Probe Holi video shot in Metro’
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video, in which two women were seen applying colours on each other inside a train, officials said on Wednesday. The video had drawn criticism from a large section of commuters. PTI
Max temperature reaches 36.6°C
New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6°C, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity during the day oscillated between 24 per cent and 75 per cent. For Thursday, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies. PTI
NDMC collects over Rs 3.7K crore
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) collected a revenue of Rs 3,795.30 crore from receipt sources such as property tax, licence fees, commercial revenue (water and electricity) and parking fees during the 2023-24 financial year, officials said.
