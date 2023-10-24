Delhi Metro to run 40 additional trips on weekdays: DMRC

PTI

New Delhi, October 24

The Delhi Metro will run 40 additional trips on weekdays starting October 25, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Tuesday.

The move comes days after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II measures were invoked to combat pollution in the national capital.

The Delhi Metro will run 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) across its network starting Wednesday, the DMRC said in a statement.

This has been planned to increase the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR, it said.

Usually, over 4,300 trips are undertaken by the Delhi Metro everyday, the DMRC said.

#Environment #Pollution