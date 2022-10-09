New Delhi, October 9
Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday resigned from his post, amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.
The BJP had attacked him and the Aam Aadmi Party after a video went viral showing him attending the event on October 5 where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.
He had accused the BJP of spreading “rumours” against him and had apologised to “anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda”.
In a letter shared on Twitter, he said he has resigned.
“I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my entire life,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch
EC has barred Shiv Sena factions from using party name, symb...
Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event
At October 5 event attended by Gautam, Hindu deities were al...
Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender
Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...
US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago
Jesus Salgado was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2007 an...
'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM
Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...