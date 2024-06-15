Delhi Minister writes to MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Development (UD) Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday flagged instances of "questionable conduct" against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. Bharadwaj wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about the multiple instances where the Chief Secretary allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct by chairing meetings with Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members in the South Delhi constituency, in the presence of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. TNS

Atishi, Bharadwaj hold meetings

New Delhi: Under the directions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet Ministers, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Friday began a series of pivotal meetings with MLAs. In these discussions, the ministers addressed pressing issues specific to each MLA's constituency, signaling a focused effort to tackle local challenges head-on. Rithala MLA Mohinder Goyal, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey, Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha, Sadar Bazaar MLA Somdutt and Model Town MLA Akhilesh Tripathi were present in the meeting. TNS

NDMC hosts yoga camps

New Delhi: In preparation for International Day of Yoga on June 21, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will hold yoga camps from June 18 to 20, 2024, at Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden, and Lodhi Garden from 6:30 am to 8:30 am. With the aim of raising awareness and encouraging public participation, NDMC has partnered with the Ministry of AYUSH and various yoga institutions for the event. The main celebration will take place at eight locations across New Delhi. NDMC urged citizen groups and residents to join these sessions.

1K in trouble for using govt signs

Noida: Using hooters and police or government symbols on vehicles illegally has landed 1,038 motorists in traffic police net across Noida and Greater Noida in three days, officials said on Friday. Of these, 387 motorists were penalised on Friday — 317 vehicles had UP Government or GoI written on them, 54 had sirens and 16 had police colours. Besides, 365 were caught on Thursday and 286 on Wednesday. PTI

