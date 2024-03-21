‘Delhi model’ shrouded in haze of smog, says Saxena

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday said the much talked-about “Delhi model” was shrouded in a haze of smog.

Saxena was referring to a news headline about Delhi being the most polluted city. He said this dubious distinction was a matter of national shame and collective concern.

“With Delhi being the second most polluted capital in the world in 2022 and being the most polluted capital city in the world in 2021, I am sure that this report card of nine years of your government is not one which you would be proud of. The much talked about ‘Delhi model’ is shrouded in a haze of smog,” Saxena said in the letter.

The L-G said over the last two years he flagged the issue of air pollution in the Capital by writing to him and the Chief Ministers of neighbouring states.

“The World Air Quality Report 2023 paints a grim picture. It raises a red flag over the abnormally high PM 2.5 levels, two-fifth of which is attributable to vehicular emissions,” the L-G added.

He said he had been closely following the “narrative around worsening air quality” over the last two years. He added: “Each winter, there are a plethora of news reports and articles which underscore the lackadaisical approach of the city government to address air quality.”

“Great power comes with even greater responsibility. The very least which people expect from their elected government is breathable air and good quality potable water,” he said.

Reacting to the letter, the Aam Aadmi Party said the L-G had yet again written a letter to the CM in a language better avoided. “The language is rude, curt and bordering on abusive. We strongly condemn the use of such a despicable language by the L-G,” the statement read.

“The BJP’s negligence towards addressing pollution concerns is glaringly evident in their unwillingness to install pollution monitors in regions under their governance,” the AAP statement read.

