Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

New Delhi, March 19
The 6th World Air Quality Report by Switzerland’s IQAir finds New Delhi to be the most polluted capital city in the world. The National Capital Region (NCR) witnesses a particularly alarming surge in PM2.5 levels. With elections around the corner, the BJP is set to make the findings a poll issue by launching a tirade against the AAP.
Farm fires, vehicle emission blamed
- Report blames smoke from crop burning, vehicle emissions, coal burning, waste burning and biomass burning for poor air quality
- Vehicle emissions are responsible for 40% of PM2.5 emissions in national capital, triggering ban on older vehicles
- Number of cars on road in the national capital dropped by 35% since ban took effect in late 2018, the report states
PM2.5 levels
2022
89.1 µg/m3
2023
92.7 µg/m3
Posting on X, BJP national IT chief Amit Malviya said: “Proud moment for Arvind Kejriwal as he fails Delhi, again. AAP now runs both, Delhi Govt and the MCD, and is singularly responsible for turning Delhi into a gas chamber brimming with filth.”
Commenting on the report, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said air pollution was a public health concern which required the attention of the government. “The top four polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality are all in India. Delhi ranks third after Begusarai and Guwahati. This is a public health emergency requiring the attention of a responsible government — which we sadly don’t have,” he said.
The report said northern India and Delhi struggled with smoke from crop burning, vehicle emissions, coal burning, waste burning, and biomass burning for heat and cooking.
“Annual crop burning in northern India and neighbouring Pakistan regularly results in Delhi experiencing emergency-level air quality days. Vehicle emissions are responsible for 40% of PM2.5 emissions in the nation’s capital. In response, older vehicles were banned in Delhi. The number of cars on the road has dropped by 35% since the ban took effect in late 2018,” the report said.
While burning of coal is banned for commercial and industrial usage in NCR since January 2023, the report said NCR burnt 1.87 million tons of coal annually.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pakistan
Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...