Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

New Delhi, March 19

The 6th World Air Quality Report by Switzerland’s IQAir finds New Delhi to be the most polluted capital city in the world. The National Capital Region (NCR) witnesses a particularly alarming surge in PM2.5 levels. With elections around the corner, the BJP is set to make the findings a poll issue by launching a tirade against the AAP.

Farm fires, vehicle emission blamed Report blames smoke from crop burning, vehicle emissions, coal burning, waste burning and biomass burning for poor air quality

Vehicle emissions are responsible for 40% of PM2.5 emissions in national capital, triggering ban on older vehicles

Number of cars on road in the national capital dropped by 35% since ban took effect in late 2018, the report states PM2.5 levels 2022 89.1 µg/m3 2023 92.7 µg/m3

Posting on X, BJP national IT chief Amit Malviya said: “Proud moment for Arvind Kejriwal as he fails Delhi, again. AAP now runs both, Delhi Govt and the MCD, and is singularly responsible for turning Delhi into a gas chamber brimming with filth.”

Commenting on the report, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said air pollution was a public health concern which required the attention of the government. “The top four polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality are all in India. Delhi ranks third after Begusarai and Guwahati. This is a public health emergency requiring the attention of a responsible government — which we sadly don’t have,” he said.

The report said northern India and Delhi struggled with smoke from crop burning, vehicle emissions, coal burning, waste burning, and biomass burning for heat and cooking.

“Annual crop burning in northern India and neighbouring Pakistan regularly results in Delhi experiencing emergency-level air quality days. Vehicle emissions are responsible for 40% of PM2.5 emissions in the nation’s capital. In response, older vehicles were banned in Delhi. The number of cars on the road has dropped by 35% since the ban took effect in late 2018,” the report said.

While burning of coal is banned for commercial and industrial usage in NCR since January 2023, the report said NCR burnt 1.87 million tons of coal annually.

