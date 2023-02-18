 Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface : The Tribune India

Delhi murder case: Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface

Police say couple got married at Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Noida on October 1, months before Nikki was murdered

Sahil Gehlot with his live-in girlfriend Nikki Yadav. PTI



IANS

Greater Noida, February 18

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has revealed that deceased Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot got married in October 2020. Their wedding photos have also come to the fore now.

Nikki (23) was strangled to death by Sahil with a charging cable, who then stuffed her body in a fridge on February 10.

As per the Crime Branch, the couple got married at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Noida on October 1, 2020.

Delhi police interrogated the temple’s priest on Friday after the accused revealed details of his marriage during interrogation.

According to sources, Sahil and Nikki were in a relationship since a long time and they had vowed to marry each other, which was known to their family members.

While the victim’s family had agreed to the arrangement, Sahil’s family were not in favour of their relationship, sources said.

According to a Crime Branch official, on the night of February 9, the accused, a resident of Mitraon village, went to meet Nikki at her Uttam Nagar residence where she lived with her younger sister.

“Sahil stayed there for two-three hours and later both of them went to Nizammudin railway station. But as they could not get tickets to Goa, they decided to go to Himachal Pradesh instead and reached the ISBT in Kashmere Gate,” said the official.

When the duo reached ISBT, an argument broke out between them. Sahil then strangled Nikki with his mobile phone data cable inside the car, probably at around 8 am on February 10, drove to his dhaba and hid her body in the fridge before proceeding to marry another woman.

