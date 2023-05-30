Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

PTI

New Delhi, May 30

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday lashed out at Lt Governor VK Saxena over the murder of a minor girl in the Shahbad Dairy area, alleging that the people of Delhi have "lost faith" in the national capital's law-and-order system.

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death by a youth in a busy bylane as passers-by looked on in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

शाहबाद डेयरी की निर्मम हत्या



लोग क्यों नहीं करते मदद ?



दिल्ली कि लोगों का क़ानून व्यवस्था पर भरोसा उठ चुका है। जो पुलिस महिला पहलवानों और मनीष सिसोदिया पर बल प्रयोग करती है । वो इन हत्यारों के सामने निर्बल नज़र आती है ।



समस्या नेतृत्व में है

LG साब की प्राथमिकता कुछ और हैं। — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) May 30, 2023

"The people of Delhi have lost faith in the law-and-order system. The police, who use force on women wrestlers and Manish Sisodia, look weak in front of these killers. There is a problem in the leadership. The L-G's priority is something else," Bharadwaj said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP leader Atishi will meet the victim's parents on Tuesday.

The Delhi government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim and will try its best to get the culprit punished severely by the court. Best lawyers will be fielded for this case." Kejriwal on Monday urged Saxena to take strict action over the incident.

The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry's jurisdiction.

