Delhi museums get hoax bomb threats on email

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Over 10 museums, including the Rail Museum in the city, received bomb threat emails which later turned out to be hoax calls, Delhi Police officials said on Wednesday.

The threats, sent via email to approximately 10-15 museums, prompted immediate investigations. Upon receiving the threats on Tuesday, Delhi police teams were dispatched to the affected museums, including the Rail Museum, to conduct thorough inspections.

After extensive searches, the threats were found to be false alarms, with no bombs found at any of the locations. A case has been registered.

Recently, institutions such as schools, colleges, hospitals, and airports have been frequent targets of hoax bomb threats.

