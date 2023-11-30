Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

The air quality in the national capital showed slight improvement with rain helping the Air Quality Index (AQI) to move into ‘poor’ category. The AQI for Delhi was clocked at 290 on Wednesday.

The central panel — Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) — on Tuesday had revoked Stage-III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of the ameliorating air quality in the capital.

The revocation of GRAP-III has resumed the banned construction activities and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV vehicles on the roads since November 2.

According to Air Quality Early Warning system for Delhi forecast, AQI is unlikely to be in ‘severe’ category in the coming days.

“The air quality is likely to remain in ‘poor’ category for the next two days leading to ‘very poor’ category on November 30 and December 1. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next six days, it forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy sky, along

with a possibility of light rain on Thursday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday convened a review meeting with the officials of the Environment Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

After the meeting, the minister said, “Keeping the improved pollution levels in mind, GRAP-III restrictions have been removed. However, the weather department has predicted that the pollution level could fluctuate if the wind speed slows. To avoid such a situation, all departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of GRAP-I and GRAP-II restrictions.”

“The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been removed and restrictions on construction and demolition lifted,” Rai added.

“Teams addressing the anti-dust campaign will continue to keep a check on prevention of open burning, PUC checking, and alleviating traffic jams, among other initiatives,” Rai said.

The minister said the teams would also continue to oversee the 13 identified hotspots and 60 anti-smog guns.

“Additionally, the daily use of 215 mobile anti-smog guns, 82 mechanical sweeping machines, and 375 water sprinklers will continue. Mandatory dust- control measures are to be enforced at construction sites,” he said.

The minister said, “Projects covering an area above 500 sq mts require registration before commencing work. Monitoring of construction sites is being conducted by 591 teams. A fine will be imposed for violations.”

