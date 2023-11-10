Delhi-NCR sees sudden change in weather, receives light rain; court hearing on odd-even today

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

Overnight rain led to a visible improvement in Delhi's air quality on Friday morning after more than a week of hazardous pollution.

The improvement is expected to be reflected in the air quality index as the day progresses.

At 7 am, Delhi's AQI stood at 408, improving from 437 at 4 pm on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted a marginal improvement in air quality just ahead of Diwali owing to favourable meteorological conditions, including light rain.

IMD officials had also said a change in the wind direction from northwest to southeast due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India would help reduce the contribution of smoke from stubble-burning.

Once the western disturbance passes, the wind speed will increase from around five to six kilometres per hour at present to around 15 kilometres per hour on November 11, which will help disperse pollutants ahead of Diwali (November 12), an IMD official said.

According to data from the Decision Support System, a numerical model-based framework capable of identifying the sources of particulate matter pollution in Delhi, stubble-burning in the neighbouring states, particularly Punjab and Haryana, accounted for 38 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi on Wednesday. It was 33 per cent on Thursday and is likely to be 16 per cent on Friday.

The data also show that transport is another major factor, contributing 12 to 14 per cent to Delhi's foul air. In view of the worsening air pollution, the city government is planning to induce artificial rain on November 20-21 through cloud seeding.

A proposal in this regard will be submitted to the Supreme Court, which is hearing a clutch of petitions on the air pollution issue, on Friday.

#Environment #Pollution