Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 16

After Delhi not being listed among the world’s top 10 most polluted cities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the Delhiites and said there is a long way to go.

Mumbai is the second most polluted and the only Indian city to have been listed among the 10 most polluted cities in the world. Pakistan’s Lahore has been recorded the most polluted city in the world.

Kejriwal said, “After a long time, Delhi is not in the list of 10 most polluted cities of the world. Efforts of Delhiites are slowly but surely bearing the fruit.”

Air pollution in Delhi has recorded a decline of around 27 per cent over the past six years. This was revealed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Data of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations has revealed that the annual concentration of particulate matter has gradually been decreasing since 2016.

Kejriwal said, “Still a long way to go. We have to be among the cleanest cities of the world.”

Delhi’s Air Quality Index had experienced “severe” category for only six days last year.