Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she calls 'mama', at his home after her father passed away in October 2020

Delhi Women and Child Department officer and his wife after being arrested by police on the charge of raping a girl under the POSCO Act, at a police station in New Delhi, on Monday, August 21, 2023. PTI



New Delhi, August 21

Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha accused of raping a minor girl has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. 

The girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she calls 'mama', at his home after her father passed away in October 2020.

When the minor allegedly became pregnant, she informed the wife of the accused who later asked her son to get medicines for pregnancy termination and gave those to the girl.

The girl returned home with her mother in January 2021 when she came to meet her. She had an anxiety attack in August and her mother admitted her to a hospital, where the girl, now a student of Class 12, narrated the whole incident during the counselling session.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the day ordered the Chief Secretary to suspend of the officer.

The order issued by the Chief Secretary stated that a disciplinary proceeding against Khakha working in the Women and Child Development department on the post of assistant director was contemplated.

“...therefore in exercise of the powers conferred by sub rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” stated the order.

Khakha was arrested by Delhi Police along with his wife on Monday afternoon after questioning.

According to the order, during the suspension period, the officer is not permitted to leave the WCD department headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

The Chief Minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary on the matter, officials said.

Kejriwal had earlier in the day, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, also appealed the Delhi Police to immediately arrest the accused officer.

“I have ordered the chief secretary for suspension of the officer till the inquiry is pending. I have also sought a report from the chief secretary by the evening,” he had said.

The officer has been booked for allegedly raping his friend’s minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday.

