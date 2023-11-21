Delhi Police add 5 new stallions to force

PTI

New Delhi, November 20

The Delhi Police has bought five new horses for its Mounted Unit. With the addition of these five stallions, the number of horses in the force has reached 18.

These animals, aged between 5 and 6 years, have been bought from the Indian Army and have been kept at the unit located at the Old Police Lines (OPL) in North Delhi. The Delhi Police will use them for the annual sports meet, VIP duties and ceremonial functions like the Independence Day and the Republic Day parade, said an official.

