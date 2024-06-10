Delhi Police adds fresh section against Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

New Delhi, June 10
Delhi Police have added the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for “disappearing evidence and giving false information” against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case, an official said on Monday.
Kumar is accused of assaulting Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence on May 13.
The official said Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC was added in the case.
Section 201 carries a provision for imprisonment of one-sixth of the punishment awarded for the biggest offence in the crime, he added.
The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under provisions of the IPC such as those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
Maliwal, a former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, alleged that Kumar attacked her with full force, slapped and kicked her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal.
