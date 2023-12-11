Delhi Police arrest gangster

New Delhi, December 10
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a gangster and foiled an alleged plot to assassinate a member of a rival gang at the Dwarka Court Complex here, an official said today. The accused has been identified as Ankit, alias Tarru, a resident of Shakurpur in Delhi.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged
Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees
Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...
Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation
Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll