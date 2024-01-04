Delhi Police arrests Hizbul operative wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases in J-K

New Delhi, January 4
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, an official said on Thursday.
Javaid Matoo was wanted in multiple terrorism-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir, according to police.
Further details are awaited.
