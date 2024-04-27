Delhi Police arrests man performing stunts for endangering lives of others

New Delhi, April 27
The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly endangering others after a video of him performing ‘stunts’ became widely circulated on social media, officials said on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Vipin Kumar of the New Usmanpur area, they said.
In the video, Vipin was seen sitting on a chair in the middle of GT Road with his motorcycle parked next to him, blocking the traffic, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
After the video went viral, the police took cognisance and began an investigation, he said.
The northeast district’s social media team traced the ownership of the motorcycle seen in the video and the accused’s Instagram ID. The information was forwarded to senior police officers for legal action and taking down the account, the officer said.
The police traced the accused and arrested him under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.
