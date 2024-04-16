Delhi police arrests woman for stealing, selling luxury cars

PTI

New Delhi, April 15

The Delhi police has arrested a 37-year-old woman from Bihar for allegedly selling stolen high-end Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Lovely Singh, a resident of Patliputra in Bihar, was nabbed on April 3 after an operation was launched following the arrest of her husband, Govind last year, with a stolen Maruti Brezza, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (east) Apoorva Gupta said.

“On interrogation, Govind revealed that his wife, Lovely, had received numerous stolen luxury vehicles from Delhi and had further sold or supplied them to others in Bihar and Jharkhand,” the DCP said.

Several police teams were formed to arrest Singh but she kept dodging them by changing her residence, the DCP said. She also resided in well-known societies to avoid suspicion.

“A non-bailable warrant was issued against her and was further declared as a proclaimed offender on December 20, 2023, by the court. On April 3, Lovely was arrested from the Patliputra area and her transit remand was obtained,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Lovely told the police that after completing her graduation, she began with an insurance company where she came across people who were engaged in the selling and purchasing of stolen vehicles, the DCP said.

“She and her husband, Govind, started engaging in the sale and purchase of stolen vehicles. She revealed that she was arrested in Ranchi in Jharkhand, in a case involving stolen vehicles and robbery in 2021,” she said.

She also established connections with auto lifters and other receivers of stolen luxury cars, engaging in the purchase and sale of such vehicles, she said.

The police have seized nine SUVs including Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Alcazar. Further investigation is underway, she added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar